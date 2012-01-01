Flynn, Stafford headline fantasy leaders in final week

Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Brees went off in the stat sheets against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 389 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win. His scoring passes came on connections of 15, 42, 19, 1 and 9 yards, two of which went to wide receiver Marques Colston. Brees, who broke Dan Marino's single-season record for passing yards last week, finished the 2011 campaign with a ridiculous 5,476 yards, 47 total touchdowns and 391.64 fantasy points on NFL.com.
Matt Flynn, QB, Packers
Who needs Aaron Rodgers when you have Flynn? OK, maybe not, but Flynn did his best Rodgers impression in a barnburner against the Detroit Lions with 480 yards and a ridiculous six touchdowns. His scores came on passes of 7, 80, 36, 58, 35 and 4 yards, three of which went to Jordy Nelson. A free agent heading into the 2012 season, Flynn could turn into an enormous fantasy sleeper if he signs with a team that allows him a chance to start.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Stafford finished the regular season with a monster performance against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-41 loss. He found the end zone on passes of 8, 13, 2, 5 and 12 yards, two of which went to rookie Titus Young. In all, Stafford finished a breakout campaign with 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns. He'll be worth a second- or third-round selection in most 2012 fantasy football drafts.
Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
Rice had a huge performance in the regular-season finale, rushing for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran out of Rutgers scored on runs of 70 and 51 yards, recording a combined 24.1 fantasy points on those two attempts alone, and finished with the best fantasy season of his career. A surefire top-five pick in most 2012 drafts, Rice is an elite runner in all formats.
Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
Despite the fact that Rodgers was on the sidelines, Nelson still put up an enormous stat line against the Lions. The Kansas State product went for nine catches, 162 yards and found the end zone three times as the top option in the pass attack for Flynn. Nelson, who hit pay dirt on connections of 7, 36 and 58 yards, finished with 15 touchdowns and ranked among the top five wide receivers based on fantasy points for the season.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook!**