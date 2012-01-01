Flynn, Stafford headline fantasy leaders in final week

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 10:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide!

Drew Brees, QB, Saints

Brees went off in the stat sheets against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 389 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win. His scoring passes came on connections of 15, 42, 19, 1 and 9 yards, two of which went to wide receiver Marques Colston. Brees, who broke Dan Marino's single-season record for passing yards last week, finished the 2011 campaign with a ridiculous 5,476 yards, 47 total touchdowns and 391.64 fantasy points on NFL.com.

Matt Flynn, QB, Packers

Who needs Aaron Rodgers when you have Flynn? OK, maybe not, but Flynn did his best Rodgers impression in a barnburner against the Detroit Lions with 480 yards and a ridiculous six touchdowns. His scores came on passes of 7, 80, 36, 58, 35 and 4 yards, three of which went to Jordy Nelson. A free agent heading into the 2012 season, Flynn could turn into an enormous fantasy sleeper if he signs with a team that allows him a chance to start.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Stafford finished the regular season with a monster performance against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-41 loss. He found the end zone on passes of 8, 13, 2, 5 and 12 yards, two of which went to rookie Titus Young. In all, Stafford finished a breakout campaign with 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns. He'll be worth a second- or third-round selection in most 2012 fantasy football drafts.

Ray Rice, RB, Ravens

Rice had a huge performance in the regular-season finale, rushing for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran out of Rutgers scored on runs of 70 and 51 yards, recording a combined 24.1 fantasy points on those two attempts alone, and finished with the best fantasy season of his career. A surefire top-five pick in most 2012 drafts, Rice is an elite runner in all formats.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers

Despite the fact that Rodgers was on the sidelines, Nelson still put up an enormous stat line against the Lions. The Kansas State product went for nine catches, 162 yards and found the end zone three times as the top option in the pass attack for Flynn. Nelson, who hit pay dirt on connections of 7, 36 and 58 yards, finished with 15 touchdowns and ranked among the top five wide receivers based on fantasy points for the season.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook!**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark's recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.

news

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More