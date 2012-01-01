Flynn, Stafford headline fantasy leaders in final week

Who needs Aaron Rodgers when you have Flynn? OK, maybe not, but Flynn did his best Rodgers impression in a barnburner against the Detroit Lions with 480 yards and a ridiculous six touchdowns. His scores came on passes of 7, 80, 36, 58, 35 and 4 yards, three of which went to Jordy Nelson. A free agent heading into the 2012 season, Flynn could turn into an enormous fantasy sleeper if he signs with a team that allows him a chance to start.