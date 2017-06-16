Around the NFL

Floyd due back in court following flagged alcohol tests

Published: Jun 16, 2017 at 06:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Floyd potentially is in more hot water.

TMZ first reported Friday that the Minnesota Vikings receiver tested positive for alcohol this week. Floyd is on house arrest and prohibited from consuming alcohol as part of his sentence for DUI, stemming from an arrest in Arizona in December.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Floyd is due back in Scottsdale court on June 26 to explain the flagged tests, according to the court.

Floyd is required to undergo alcohol testing and is forbidden from consuming alcohol or missing tests per the terms of his probation. At the time of his event on June 11, Floyd had served 90 of the 96 required days on house arrest, Rapoport added, per a source directly informed of Floyd's situation, and samples containing alcohol were reported in addition to a missed test.

Floyd's agent, Brian Murphy, attempted to explain the series of events in a statement Friday:

"Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017," Murphy said in the statement. "During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael's blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests.

"On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol.

"On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m.

"Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened."

Floyd adamantly denies any wrongdoing, telling the St. Paul Pioneer Press, "Totally false. The whole thing is false. You can't believe everything TMZ says."

The Vikingsreleased a statement on Floyd's situation:

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter," the statement read. "We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time."

A league spokesperson said: "We continue to monitor all developments but have no further comment at this time."

The Cardinals cut Floyd after his December arrest. He was claimed by the New England Patriots and appeared in three games. Floyd signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in May.

