Florida woman says Steelers WR Holmes attacked her in nightclub

Published: Mar 29, 2010 at 09:08 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida woman is suing Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes, saying the one-time Super Bowl MVP hit her in the face with a glass at an Orlando nightclub, then offered to pay her so she wouldn't press charges.

Anshonoe Mills claimed in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Holmes grabbed her face and threw the glass at her because she was sitting on a couch in the Rain Night Club's VIP section on March 7.

Report: Parker peeved with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cited a source in reporting Monday that free-agent RB Willie Parker is so mad at

the Steelers that he would rather sit out 2010 than return to the team. **More ...**

The lawsuit said the glass hit Mills on the right side of the face, cutting the woman near the eye. The four-page document also claimed Holmes and a police officer intimidated Mills so she wouldn't press charges.

Holmes offered to pay Mills because he was an NFL star and couldn't afford to get into trouble, the lawsuit said. The woman felt pressured and incoherently told police that she was hit in the face and was bleeding but wouldn't press charges, according to the lawsuit.

Mills is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from Holmes, who was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII.

Orlando Police Sgt. Barbara Jones hadn't seen the lawsuit and couldn't comment.

Steelers spokesman Dave Lockett said team officials were gathering information and had no further comment.

Holmes' teammate, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, was accused earlier this month of assaulting a 20-year-old Georgia college student. He hasn't been charged in that case.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Jets game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. Who propelled the Falcons to their first Week 1 win in six years?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.