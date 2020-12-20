Florida TE Kyle Pitts intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Florida TE Kyle Pitts intends to forego the Gators' bowl game and his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

The Gators' star pass catcher is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end. He is an elite receiving threat, with speed and quickness to get open on deeper routes and the length to win contested catches in traffic with a 6-foot-6, 246-pound frame. He got extensive experience in the slot position in the Gators' offense.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah studied Pitts' game tape earlier this year and came away highly impressed with his ability to get open, comparing him to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller﻿. Jeremiah also sees a need for Pitts to add strength and size to improve his blocking, particularly at the point of attack.

He played in eight games for UF this season and caught 43 passes for 770 yards, capping his college career with a big performance against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game: seven catches, 129 yards and a touchdown.

"(No.) 84 (Pitts) and (No.) 1 are really serious mismatch players," Alabama coach Nick Saban said following the game.

Related Content

news

The small town that helped shape Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Three years after Trevor Lawrence left Cartersville for Clemson, the small Georgia town that helped nurture his vast talents remains the quarterback's bedrock of support and a respite from his rock-star status.
news

2021 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which NFL draft prospects will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the future NFL stars to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Giants in top 10; 49ers No. 12

The Giants would hold the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 14, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Broncos in top 10; Bears No. 13

The free-falling Bears are closing in on a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 13, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Eagles No. 6; Lions slip into top 10

The Eagles would hold the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 12, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Bengals vault into top five; Giants No. 6

The Bengals would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 11, along with needs for each team.
news

How UNC's Chazz Surratt went from starting QB to prized LB prospect

Two years ago, in the midst of a coaching change at North Carolina, Chazz Surratt made a bold and rare decision to switch from quarterback to linebacker, a move that has positioned him to realize his NFL dreams.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Cowboys No. 5; Broncos inch closer to top 10

The Broncos would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's 11th overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 10, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Cowboys in top five at midseason

The Cowboys would a hold a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 9, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Giants No. 2; Cowboys, Patriots in top 10

The Patriots would hold a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 8, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW