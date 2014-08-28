Florida State turns to technology to monitor injuries, performance

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 04:28 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Men's Fitness wrote about how Florida State's football team, which won the college football national championship game last season, changed its fitness regimen during the offseason by using technology to better avoid injuries. The report focused on wide receiver Rashad Greene and strength coach Vic Volaria.
  • The Associated Press reported on a survey that said 44 percent of parents are worried about their children playing football, but only a small percentage have decided to keep their kids from stepping onto the field.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

