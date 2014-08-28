Florida State turns to technology to monitor injuries, performance

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Men's Fitness wrote about how Florida State's football team, which won the college football national championship game last season, changed its fitness regimen during the offseason by using technology to better avoid injuries. The report focused on wide receiver Rashad Greene and strength coach Vic Volaria.
- The Associated Press reported on a survey that said 44 percent of parents are worried about their children playing football, but only a small percentage have decided to keep their kids from stepping onto the field.
- The Portland Tribune profiled neuroscientist Laurie King and how she juggles responsibilities during fall sports like football.
- Time Warner Cable News in Albany, N.Y., featured how local schools are working to make football safer for kids.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor