Florida's Hernandez among those generating buzz among scouts

Montario Hardesty, RB, Tennessee: Hardesty raised some eyebrows with his impressive performance at the combine, and continues to build on that momentum by dazzling coaches during his individual workouts. Hardesty has surprised NFL coaches with his movement skills and burst in drills, and their study of his film suggests that he has the ability to be a rugged runner on the next level. While Hardesty has flown under the radar on the national scene throughout the process, the buzz is growing that he may be the third running back taken off the board on draft day.