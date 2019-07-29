Around the NFL

Flores makes Dolphins players run for sloppy practice

Published: Jul 29, 2019 at 02:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Another Bill Belichick protégé begins his own coaching career by putting his team through the ringer if they don't perform up to expectations.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins first-year coach Brian Flores stopped practice three times Sunday and sent either the entire offense or defense running to the "Takes No Talent" wall as punishment for mental mistakes.

"Today was a tough one," safety T.J. McDonald said. "Definitely a grinder. He's big on discipline. Making sure, if you've got too many players on the field, that's pre-snap/post-snap that you can't have. You're going to pay for it.

"We know what the expectations are, so as soon as he says, 'Hit the wall,' we messed up. We have to be on our little details. It's not just us. Coaches, everybody. It's a group effort."

A coach making players run for mental mistakes is hardly revolutionary and has been a staple of punishment since before George Halas roamed the sidelines.

It's interesting, however, to note that last year Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, in his first season away from Belichick, rubbed some veteran players the wrong way by running a difficult training camp.

At this point, it sounds like the Dolphins players understand the reasons behind the old-school disciplinary actions.

"It's all a mental thing," linebacker Jerome Baker said. "Everybody knows that it's tough, but if you keep saying it's tough, it's going to be harder. Just got to take it one day at a time, if you're inside, hydrate. Just got to stay on top of it. ...It's all about your leaders. You've got to set the tone. You've got to bring everybody together. It doesn't necessarily have to be a leader. It can be anybody on the field. Hold each other accountable, help each other."

Whether the understanding lasts as the grind of training camp presses forward remains to be seen.

