Fletcher Cox, Eagles agree on 6-year, $103M extension

The new deal will pay Cox $103 million over the long haul, including an astonishing $63 million in guarantees, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources with knowledge of the deal. He'll make $36.3 million fully guaranteed -- an amount that likely will be surpassed by Super Bowl MVP Von Miller's anticipated new contract with the Denver Broncos this summer. Rapoport added that Cox will earn $47.8 million over the first three years of the contract, which also includes a $26 million signing bonus.