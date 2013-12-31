Flag football programs are growing in Las Vegas, Fort Myers

Published: Dec 31, 2013 at 06:37 AM

It's no secret that Tom Brady Sr. and Archie Manning had their famous sons -- Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning -- play flag football for years before they competed in tackle football.

"God that's a great game," Archie said. "I wish I'd played my whole career in flag football."

The Las Vegas Review Journal looked at flag football and how it is being used as a safer way to play the game in the Nevada community.

Josh Pruce, national director of scholastics and media relations for Pop Warner, said Pop Warner is now offering flag leagues in many cities.

Meanwhile, The Fort Myers Beach (Fla.) Observer previewed the introduction of NFL Flag Football to the area for kids ages 4-13. The charge is led by Kwame Smith, commissioner of NFL Flag Football in Florida and a former NFL and CFL defensive back. He gave credit for the idea to a friend he played with while in college at West Virginia.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

