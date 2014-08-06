Flag football participation spikes in Chicago-area youth leagues

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Chicago Daily Herald reported that concussion fears are having little impact on area youth football. Meanwhile, flag football numbers in the area have increased.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
