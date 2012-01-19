Flacco's quest for respect comes to a head in Foxborough

It's not a secret that this game will be decided by the performance of Flacco. For all his accomplishments during his four-year career, he has not played well during the postseason. In eight playoff appearances, he has only completed at least 60 percent of his passes in one game and his 6/7 touchdown-to-interception ratio is substandard for a championship quarterback. However, he gets an opportunity to make amends for his disappointing play against the Patriots. If he can perform well on the biggest stage, he will not only guide the Ravens to the Super Bowl, but he will finally get the respect that he desperately covets.