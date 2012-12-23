Flacco, Ravens thrash Giants to win AFC North

Published: Dec 23, 2012 at 12:57 PM

BALTIMORE -- Joe Flacco threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 33-14 on Sunday to claim the AFC North title.

The Ravens led 24-7 at halftime and cruised to the finish behind a short-handed defense that harassed quarterback Eli Manning and limited New York to 186 yards.

Playing its second game with Jim Caldwell as offensive coordinator, Baltimore (10-5) scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and amassed a season-high 533 yards -- including 289 in the first half alone.

The victory ended a three-game skid for the Ravens and assured them of a home playoff game in the first weekend of January.

The defeat eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion Giants (8-7) from contention in the NFC East and severely damaged their chances of qualifying for a playoff berth.

New York has lost five of seven and was coming off a 34-0 defeat at Atlanta.

