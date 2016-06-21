Around the NFL

Flacco: Mental hurdle toughest part of ACL recovery

Published: Jun 21, 2016 at 03:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Flacco's recovery from an ACL tear is one of the least-talked about major injuries this offseason.

Perhaps it's because he's not a running quarterback, so we take it for granted that he'll be the same when he returns. Perhaps it's because there are many other questions about the Baltimore Ravens -- injuries or otherwise. Whatever the reason, we've written and discussed little about the quarterback of a perennial AFC power returning from a major knee injury.

Flacco continues to rehab in anticipation of training camp. He's running and cutting on the knee, but hasn't thrown with velocity much in his comeback. At the end of minicamp, Flacco told the team's official website that the mental aspect of getting hit might be the most difficult hurdle in the process.

"It's funny, when I'm out there running around and cutting on it and doing those things, there is no tentativeness, because I didn't hurt it that way," Flacco said. "I hurt it getting hit.

"I'm curious. It will probably be a little different the first time I take a couple drop-backs and feel a little bit of guys coming in my face. I'll have to step and throw still."

It's interesting hearing a player admit his own mortality. As much as we raise up NFL players as gladiators, they are still human. They still have mental struggles to overcome, same as anyone else.

Flacco injured his knee in Week 11 (Nov. 22) while getting hit, but finished the contest. Until the knee injury, he was an ironman, starting 122 straight regular season contests. Rehabbing a serious injury is a new challenge.

The 31-year-old quarterback understands that he'll have to leap the mental hurdle of getting hit once he drops back into the pocket.

"I don't expect to have those kinds of thoughts linger in my head," Flacco said. "But you never know until you get out there and do it again."

Flacco expects to be ready when training camp opens at the end of July -- eight months after the injury. We anticipate the Ravens bringing their quarterback along slow leading up to the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
news

Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert (knee) going on IR, expected to miss about eight weeks

The 49ers' running back room will be without a key piece for the foreseeable future. Raheem Mostert is headed to injured reserve after chipping cartilage in his knee during Sunday's win against the Lions.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy 'to miss some time' with high ankle sprain suffered in win over Giants

Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen.
news

Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ will be sidelined at least three weeks following his Week 1 injury. An MRI revealed the Washington quarterback suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, confirming earlier reports.
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

The Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season. Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 13

The Lions have lost starting CB Jeff Okudah for the season. Plus, news and notes on injuries and transactions from Monday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW