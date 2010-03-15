Flacco a big fantasy winner during early free-agent period

The third law in Newton's laws of motion suggest that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. You can apply that law to fantasy football, but it would sound something like "for every transaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction." With almost every move a team makes, there is an impact on a player's fantasy value. With that said, here's our look at some of the winners and losers since the start of the free-agent period.
Winners
1. Shonn Greene, RB, Jets
Despite the signing of LaDainian Tomlinson, Greene is still the clear-cut No. 1 running back in New York. He'll also continue to see the majority of the carries (around 300) and won't lose all of the goal-line work. Don't be shocked if Greene comes close to the numbers of Thomas Jones from 2009.
2. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens
Fantasy owners looking for a sleeper at the quarterback position should look no further than Flacco. Not only does he have the support of a great backfield in Ray Rice and Willis McGahee, but he now has Anquan Boldin, Derrick Mason and Todd Heap in the pass attack. Flacco's stock is on the rise.
3. LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
Brian Westbrook has been released, and the Eagles don't appear set to sign another impact running back during the offseason. That leaves McCoy as the team's No. 1 backfield option and a terrific breakout candidate. He won't post Westbrook-level numbers, but McCoy's stock is moving on up.
4. Steve Breaston, WR, Cardinals
The deal that sent Boldin to Baltimore opened the door for Breaston to take over a more prominent role in the Cardinals pass attack. With Larry Fitzgerald opposite him, Breaston will see a lot of single coverage and should post good numbers. That is, if Matt Leinart can step in and play well.
5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
The Vikings have lost Chester Taylor (Bears), Tomlinson has signed with the Jets, and coach Brad Childress doesn't appear interested in signing Westbrook. With only Albert Young behind him on the current depth chart, Peterson could see much more work on passing downs and a rise in PPR value.
6. Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions
The addition of Nate Burleson should be good news for the value of Johnson next season. Burleson isn't an elite wideout, but he can stretch defenses with his speed and keep Johnson from dealing with constant triple teams. Look for Megatron to rebound from a poor 2009 and post much-improved numbers.
7. Matt Moore, QB, Panthers
8. Darren McFadden, RB, Raiders
I still have my reservations about anyone in a Raiders uniform, but the release of Justin Fargas gives McFadden a chance to finally make a fantasy impact. The same will hold true of Michael Bush, who should also see a nice increase in carries. McFadden could turn into a low-end flex option.
Losers
1. Matt Forte, RB, Bears
A fantasy superstar in his rookie season, Forte's numbers fell across the board in 2009. Now he'll have to compete with Taylor for carries moving forward. In fact, new coordinator Mike Martz described his backfield as having "two starters." That's awful news for Forte, who is someone to avoid.
2. Derrick Mason, WR, Ravens
Mason is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and his eighth since 2001. But at the age of 36 and with Boldin now the top option in the Ravens pass attack, the veteran will be hard pressed to duplicate his 2009 totals. He's no more than a low-end No. 3 fantasy wideout.
3. Michael Vick, QB, Eagles
4. Clinton Portis, RB, Redskins
What makes a running back with a lot of wear and tear even more of a risk? Adding another runner with little tread left on his own tires to compete for carries. Portis won't return to his former elite fantasy status in 2010, and the presence of fellow veteran Larry Johnson confirms it.
5. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, Jets
For the first time in what seems like forever, Tomlinson's name won't be called in one of the first two rounds. Instead, he'll be seen as a middle-round flex option or handcuff for owners who land Greene. L.T. was one of the greatest of all time, but his run as an elite player is over.
6. Antonio Bryant, WR, Bengals
In 2008, Bryant emerged into one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football. But after signing with the Bengals, he's no longer even a top-30 option at the position. Bryant will be the second option in the pass attack behind Chad Ochocinco and has little chance to make a serious impact.
7. Terrell Owens, WR, free agent
If the Raiders don't want Owens, who does? That's a good question. While he does keep himself in incredible physical shape, T.O. is 36 and has already posted his best statistical seasons. Wherever he lands, Owens won't be much more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout in 2010.
8. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
I still see Charles as a first- or second-round pick in fantasy drafts, but the addition of Jones put a ceiling on his statistical potential. On a positive note, the explosive runner faces a very favorable schedule and will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis.
