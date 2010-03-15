Flacco a big fantasy winner during early free-agent period

Published: Mar 15, 2010 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

The third law in Newton's laws of motion suggest that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. You can apply that law to fantasy football, but it would sound something like "for every transaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction." With almost every move a team makes, there is an impact on a player's fantasy value. With that said, here's our look at some of the winners and losers since the start of the free-agent period.

Winners

1. Shonn Greene, RB, Jets

Despite the signing of LaDainian Tomlinson, Greene is still the clear-cut No. 1 running back in New York. He'll also continue to see the majority of the carries (around 300) and won't lose all of the goal-line work. Don't be shocked if Greene comes close to the numbers of Thomas Jones from 2009.

2. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens

Fantasy owners looking for a sleeper at the quarterback position should look no further than Flacco. Not only does he have the support of a great backfield in Ray Rice and Willis McGahee, but he now has Anquan Boldin, Derrick Mason and Todd Heap in the pass attack. Flacco's stock is on the rise.

3. LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles

Brian Westbrook has been released, and the Eagles don't appear set to sign another impact running back during the offseason. That leaves McCoy as the team's No. 1 backfield option and a terrific breakout candidate. He won't post Westbrook-level numbers, but McCoy's stock is moving on up.

4. Steve Breaston, WR, Cardinals

The deal that sent Boldin to Baltimore opened the door for Breaston to take over a more prominent role in the Cardinals pass attack. With Larry Fitzgerald opposite him, Breaston will see a lot of single coverage and should post good numbers. That is, if Matt Leinart can step in and play well.

5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings

The Vikings have lost Chester Taylor (Bears), Tomlinson has signed with the Jets, and coach Brad Childress doesn't appear interested in signing Westbrook. With only Albert Young behind him on the current depth chart, Peterson could see much more work on passing downs and a rise in PPR value.

6. Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions

The addition of Nate Burleson should be good news for the value of Johnson next season. Burleson isn't an elite wideout, but he can stretch defenses with his speed and keep Johnson from dealing with constant triple teams. Look for Megatron to rebound from a poor 2009 and post much-improved numbers.

7. Matt Moore, QB, Panthers

With Jake Delhomme (Browns) now out of the mix, the Panthers have confirmed that Moore will be their starting quarterback in 2010. He showed flashes of potential late last season, throwing three touchdown passes in two of his final three starts. I consider Moore a very attractive super sleeper.

8. Darren McFadden, RB, Raiders

I still have my reservations about anyone in a Raiders uniform, but the release of Justin Fargas gives McFadden a chance to finally make a fantasy impact. The same will hold true of Michael Bush, who should also see a nice increase in carries. McFadden could turn into a low-end flex option.

Losers

1. Matt Forte, RB, Bears

A fantasy superstar in his rookie season, Forte's numbers fell across the board in 2009. Now he'll have to compete with Taylor for carries moving forward. In fact, new coordinator Mike Martz described his backfield as having "two starters." That's awful news for Forte, who is someone to avoid.

2. Derrick Mason, WR, Ravens

Mason is coming off his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and his eighth since 2001. But at the age of 36 and with Boldin now the top option in the Ravens pass attack, the veteran will be hard pressed to duplicate his 2009 totals. He's no more than a low-end No. 3 fantasy wideout.

3. Michael Vick, QB, Eagles

It appears the Eagles will retain Vick as their No. 3 quarterback next season, which eliminates any chance of him making a significant fantasy impact. While he could still end up with a team like the Bills, Vick's chances of being relevant in drafts is dropping with every passing day.

4. Clinton Portis, RB, Redskins

What makes a running back with a lot of wear and tear even more of a risk? Adding another runner with little tread left on his own tires to compete for carries. Portis won't return to his former elite fantasy status in 2010, and the presence of fellow veteran Larry Johnson confirms it.

5. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, Jets

For the first time in what seems like forever, Tomlinson's name won't be called in one of the first two rounds. Instead, he'll be seen as a middle-round flex option or handcuff for owners who land Greene. L.T. was one of the greatest of all time, but his run as an elite player is over.

6. Antonio Bryant, WR, Bengals

In 2008, Bryant emerged into one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football. But after signing with the Bengals, he's no longer even a top-30 option at the position. Bryant will be the second option in the pass attack behind Chad Ochocinco and has little chance to make a serious impact.

7. Terrell Owens, WR, free agent

If the Raiders don't want Owens, who does? That's a good question. While he does keep himself in incredible physical shape, T.O. is 36 and has already posted his best statistical seasons. Wherever he lands, Owens won't be much more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout in 2010.

8. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs

I still see Charles as a first- or second-round pick in fantasy drafts, but the addition of Jones put a ceiling on his statistical potential. On a positive note, the explosive runner faces a very favorable schedule and will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense under offensive coordinator Charlie Weis.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

Who will represent the AFC and NFC next February at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas? Which team is poised to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with seven different winners.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.