Fix My Flex: Don't doubt D.J. Moore

If Melvin Gordon sits, Justin Jackson is the easy pick here. But since Gordon seems like he might play some snaps, our options turn to the pass-catchers. Samuel is a total boom-or-bust option, but his role in the Panthers offense is growing and his team will likely be playing catch up against the Saints. That same logic and approach favors Ian Thomas as well, who has posted 9-77-0 and 5-46-0 lines over the last two weeks filling in for Greg Olsen. Thomas feels like the safest option in PPR, with Samuel having the highest ceiling. DaeSean Hamilton is a sneaky option as well, though. Courtland Sutton is dealing with a thigh injury, and Hamilton is coming off a strong outing last week where he caught seven passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. However, the Broncos offense is tough to trust, with Case Keenum struggling and the whole unit missing the presence of Emmanuel Sanders. The Browns defense can be tough on wideouts as well. Personally, I'd go with Thomas for the floor or Samuel for the ceiling. Full disclosure, I might be starting Samuel against my own father in the playoffs of my most important league!