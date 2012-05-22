Five-year extension of Buffalo Bills' Toronto series approved

The NFL's International Committee has approved a five-year extension of the Buffalo Bills' agreement to play games in Toronto, giving the team permission to continue the series from 2013 to 2017, a league source said Tuesday.
Though the series is international, it is different from the St. Louis Rams' similar agreement to play games in London, because the Bills' series is organized by the team and Toronto-based Rogers Communications, while the Rams' series is under the NFL's purview.
The Associated Press had reported earlier this month that the Bills were close to extending the series, citing league spokesman Michael Signora.
Team owners vested the committee with the power to make key decisions regarding the series during a vote in March, according to the AP.
The Bills first played a home game in Toronto five years ago. According to the AP, roughly 15 percent of the team's fans are now from southern Ontario, and the series has corresponded with a rise in season-ticket sales to fans in that area.