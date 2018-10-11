Five things to watch for in Eagles-Giants on 'TNF'

1. Uproar: Are Odell Beckham and Eli Manning okay?! Is Big Blue doomed for a McAdoolian meltdown for the second straight season?! Or was this week's sports-radio hubbub over Beckham's Lil Wayne-adjacent interview just a bucket of clickbait bologna, soon bound for the ash heap of overblown tri-state controversies?! We'll get a hint Thursday night. This will be the first game back in the Meadowlands for the G-Men since Beckham insinuated to the Worldwide Leader, among other things, that he had issues with his 38-year-old quarterback's hesitance to throw the ball downfield. The Giants "responded" to those statements with their first 30-point game since the Coughlin administration in a close loss to Carolina, one in which Manning and Beckham both had stellar games. Eli averaged 4.4 more air yards per attempt, Odell was targeted 14 times and caught his first score of the season and, in a perfect wrinkle, they both threw for touchdowns. So everyone's happy and all is well in East Rutherford, right? When the Giants are three games under .500, things are never well. New York needs to avoid a setback on offense and a loss so as to avoid more tabloid tumult and drummed-up drama. All eyes will be on the Eli-Odell battery, which may as well be a barometer for New Yorkers' panic levels at this point.