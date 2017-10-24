Around the NFL

Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Ravens on 'TNF'

Published: Oct 24, 2017 at 11:56 AM

If you're a fan of good defensive back play and coverage linebackers, Thursday Night Football is for you this week. When the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET on CBS, NFL Network and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the league's No. 30 passing offense (the Dolphins) and the league's No. 32 passing offense (the Ravens) will square off.

What are we watching for in a game that certainly projects to be a ground-and-pound slugfest? Here are five things:

  1. Many Dolphins fans will finally get their wish when Matt Moore likely takes over for the injured Jay Cutler at quarterback. Cutler, who suffered cracked ribs Sunday, has been ruled out, which means fans who have been booing Cutler and clamoring for Moore should get their shot to see their QB for a full four quarters. Playing in relief of Cutler last week, Moore found slightly more success than the starter, especially down the field, and led the Dolphins to a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets. If Moore is able to play well again, and lead the 'Fins to another win, could we have a full-blown quarterback controversy in South Beach?
  1. Perhaps unfortunately for Ravens fans, there isn't a backup QB in Baltimore to give them hope. Joe Flacco's numbers this year are at an all-time low. Five touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating (70.0) that's lower than players like Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer and Kevin Hogan. Flacco has never been further from "elite" status. Not surprisingly, the Ravens rank dead last in passing offense, averaging just 157.4 yards per game. It's unlikely the Ravens even remotely consider going with Ryan Mallett over Flacco even if the former Super Bowl MVP has another bad game, but the whispers about Flacco's future in Baltimore certainly won't get quieter if he can't rebound against the Dolphins.
  1. Jay Ajayi was the sleek pick prior to the season when it came to prognosticating the NFL's rushing leader, but yards have been hard to come by for the tailback who posted three 200-yard performances last season. Ajayi is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry on 125 attempts so far, but all that could change Thursday night. The Ravens have hemorrhaged yards on the ground in recent games, giving up 160 yards to Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray last week and 199 to Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen the week before. No team in the league has a statistically worse running D than the Ravens, which bodes well for Ajayi, whose only big games so far this year came against poor running defenses in the Chargers (28 carries for 122 yards) and the Falcons (26 carries for 130 yards).
  1. Kenny Stills' numbers with Cutler through five games this season: 14 catches for 163 yards and two scores. Stills' numbers with Moore through a little less than half of Sunday's game against the Jets: four catches for 42 yards and two scores. It's clear Moore has a rapport with Stills that the receiver didn't necessarily have with Cutler. It even dates back to last season, when Stills caught three touchdowns from Moore in the final three weeks of the season as Moore filled in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. Needless to say, expect a lot of balls to be headed Stills' way Thursday night.
  1. The Dolphins released cornerback Byron Maxwell on Tuesday, showing they have full confidence in rookie corner Cordrea Tankersly, despite him giving up two long touchdowns to Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson on Sunday. The Ravens wideouts are banged up, so watching how the young corner fares against Baltimore's receiving corps will be something to follow. Michael Campanaro (shoulder) didn't practice Tuesday and Breshad Perriman (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (concussion) were all limited in Tuesday's workout as well. If they can't go, the matchups between Tankersly and players like Chris Moore and Griff Whalen could be key.

Catch Thursday Night Football's tilt between the Dolphins and Ravens on CBS, NFL Network and streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said in a statement Friday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE