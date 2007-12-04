Five things the Patriots need to work on

Brady is the best at what he does, but there have been weeks where he gets enough time to wait on Randy Moss or anyone else he wants to throw to. Brady was sacked just three times in the first five games. The Eagles sacked him three times, and got hits on him another four times. Brady knows he has less time in the pocket than he had earlier in the year. The Ravens believed they could get to Brady, and they were right, sacking him three times and getting hits on him another half-dozen times. The clock in Brady's head will be ticking loud and clear from now on and he will get the ball out of his hand faster than ever. He knows his team isn't going anywhere if he's on the sideline with an injury. The Steelers will bring pressure in Week 14.