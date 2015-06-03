Five takeaways from 'Top 100' reveal of 60-51

» Last week's unveiling of Adrian Peterson at No. 62 -- a confusing result -- highlighted an inherent problem with the Top 100: Is it based on last season? Next season? Today? One's overall career? Results tell us the player-voters have no idea. While this week's list is less controversial, Colts cornerback Vontae Davis should be higher than No. 59. I wouldn't put him above Darrelle Revis or Richard Sherman, but Davis hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 13 of the 2013 season. I wouldn't blink at him landing 30 spots higher.