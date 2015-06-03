Five takeaways from 'Top 100' reveal of 60-51

NFL Network continued The Top 100 Players 2015 countdown on Wednesday, revealing players 60 through 51 on the list. Our five takeaways from the latest episode:
» The players are right about Eddie Lacy (No. 60), the Packers running back who jumped 30 spots from 2014. He's an ideal fit for Green Bay's offense, with a hard-charging style on the ground that helped Lacy rip off 690 yards after contact last season, fifth-best in the NFL. Six runners rank ahead of Lacy on the Top 100, but the third-year back is poised for a better spot on this list in 2016.
» Last week's unveiling of Adrian Peterson at No. 62 -- a confusing result -- highlighted an inherent problem with the Top 100: Is it based on last season? Next season? Today? One's overall career? Results tell us the player-voters have no idea. While this week's list is less controversial, Colts cornerback Vontae Davis should be higher than No. 59. I wouldn't put him above Darrelle Revis or Richard Sherman, but Davis hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 13 of the 2013 season. I wouldn't blink at him landing 30 spots higher.
» Two veteran wideouts made this week's docket: Brandon Marshall (No. 57) and Steve Smith (No. 54). Marshall tumbled 21 spots from last year's ranking after hauling in just 61 catches, his lowest output since 2006. Smith continues to topple his critics, but it's fair to wonder if the 36-year-old Ravens receiver has made the final Top 100 appearance of his stellar career.
» I don't have a problem with the talented duo of Connor Barwin (No. 58) and Lavonte David (No. 56) edging into this round, but here's the issue: Would you take either defender over Cam Newton (No. 73), Matt Ryan (No. 77) or Joe Flacco (No. 97)? The whole concept of ranking NFL players crumbles when bona fide franchise quarterbacks are bottom-feeding the Top 100.
»Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson lands at No. 55, up 39 spots from his first-ever Top 100 ranking in 2014. Richardson is bound to make another big leap in 2016. Same goes for Marcell Dareus (No. 53), the Bills defensive tackle who posted a career-best nine sacks and the finest run-stuffing grade of any player at his position in 2014, per Pro Football Focus. The future is bright for these big-bodied AFC East terrors.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.