Analysis

Five takeaways from the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Published: Feb 02, 2013 at 01:55 PM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

Color me shocked.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2013 was announced Saturday, and like so many of you who appreciate the history of the game, there were some surprises to go around.

Before we get to that, however, here's the final accounting of the newest enshrinees: Larry Allen, Cris Carter, Curley Culp, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, Dave Robinson and Warren Sapp made it.

Carter missed the boat his first five years of eligibility. Culp and Robinson were two very deserving senior nominees. Below are some thoughts on the rest of the class, as well as those who didn't make it.

So without further ado, here are my five takeaways from this year's class. Would love to hear your reax as well... @Harrison_NFL is the place.

1. Sapp over Strahan

I was surprised not to hear "Michael Strahan" on Saturday afternoon.

It startled me that Sapp made it and Strahan didn't ... but that also provided a sense of how seriously Hall of Fame voters take the process. My sense was that Strahan's popularity and lingering in the (very) public eye -- and single-season sack record -- would win the day.

Sapp was not always the most well-liked player by the media. Yet, the voters proved that those things don't matter. A two-time All-Decade team member (1990s and 2000s), and an incredible interior defender, his 96.5 sacks are the second most all-time by a player who spent the majority of his career at defensive tackle.

2. NO CHARLES HALEY!?

Charles Haley is one of the greatest football players to ever put on a uniform.

Yes, he was eccentric. Yes, he was surly with the media. And he also happened to be as disruptive as Lawrence Taylor and Strahan. He was a hybrid of the two. A man who could rush the passer (100.5 career sacks) and play the run. After posting 63.5 sacks in six seasons as a standup linebacker in the San Francisco 49ers' 3-4 scheme, he became an All-Pro defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Let's put that to the side. He was the best defensive player -- next to Ronnie Lott in San Francisco -- on two of the most successful teams ever, the '80s San Francisco 49ers and the '90s Dallas Cowboys. More importantly, he is the only player in NFL history with five Super Bowl rings.

3. Humility over Hubris

It was hard to think of anything else when seeing former offensive linemen Jonathan Ogden (Baltimore Ravens), and later Larry Allen (Dallas Cowboys), walk across the stage. Neither of these players is a "me" guy, and their quality traits were punctuated in their reaction to being named Hall of Famers. Allen admitted that he never thought of himself as a HOFer when he played. We're talking about one of the greatest players ever here, everybody.

During the broadcast of a Cowboys-Colts game in 1999, John Madden (a Hall of Famer himself ) said, "If I ever went back into coaching ... and I could take one guy with me, it would be that guy right there ... old No. 73, white."

That was Allen's number, of course. Big No. 75 in purple wasn't bad, either. Both of these men were All-Decade Team members (Allen was named twice), yet they now carry themselves as if they spent their whole career playing special teams.

Take note, Randy Moss.

4. Parcells and "contributors" are just as deserving as players.

You've probably heard it a lot over the last couple of years: Coaches, owners and front office people shouldn't be looped in with the legendary players of the game. Some feel they should have a separate place in the Hall of Fame for these guys.

Bologna. Would Curtis Martin have had a Hall of Fame career without Bill Parcells? Would Tom Brady have soared to Montana-esque heights without Bill Belichick? Taking it a step further, would Belichick ever have been a head coach without Parcells taking a chance on him as a 33-year-old defensive coordinator in 1985?

"Contributors" are just that. What is the NFL -- or any enterprise, really -- without contributions? Eddie Debartolo Jr. is next up in my book , at least in this area. More than former New York Giants general manager George Young, more than former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell. Former San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell is another key figure in pro football's history whose name should be called.

Coryell fits here, too. Haley already has been covered. So who are the next big names?

My initial reaction was similar to Hall of Fame voter and Dallas Morning News columnist Rick Gosselin, who lamented in NFL Network's "Hall of Fame Announcement Show" that next year's Hall of Fame class was probably rejected this year.

Michael Strahan is a Hall of Famer. Then there's Jerome Bettis, Charles Haley, Andre Reed and Aeneas Williams, all of whom made the cut down from 15 to 10 finalists. I firmly believe Debartolo will make it, especially if the 49ers win another Lombardi Trophy on Sunday. It doesn't hurt that his nephew, Jed York, runs the team.

In case you're wondering, some more premium names are coming up for the 2014 Class: Derrick Brooks, Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison. If all three of those guys make it, then some of the odd men out this year again will be odd men out next year.

So goes the process, and so goes the fate of even the greatest players in NFL History. Hey, but that's why any Hall of Fame is exclusive. It's supposed to be tough to get in, right?

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @harrison_nfl.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

news

Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: What's next for Deshaun Watson?

What happens with Deshaun Watson? What's next for Deebo Samuel? How will the remaining quarterback dominoes fall? As NFL teams take a break before training camp, Judy Battista explores the five biggest questions lingering around the league.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers' history shows power of inclusive hiring practices

New general manager Omar Khan is the latest inclusive hire made by the Steelers. Jim Trotter examines the winning culture installed by multiple generations of the Rooney family in Pittsburgh.

news

2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

Nine NFL teams will enter the 2022 campaign with a playoff drought of at least three seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

news

State of the 2022 Chicago Bears: Justin Fields, new regime provide hope

Are people sleeping on the Bears' potential heading into Year 2 for quarterback Justin Fields? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise entering the 2022 NFL season.

news

At Title IX event at Gillette Stadium, trailblazing women share experiences pushing for equality

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, a group of trailblazing women participated in an event at Gillette Stadium. Kayla Burton was there to capture the experiences they shared.

news

State of the 2022 Detroit Lions: Will team break through in Year 2 under Dan Campbell?

Are the Lions set to break through after an encouraging finish to the 2021 campaign? Adam Rank explores the state of the Detroit franchise heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

Baltimore Ravens designed offense to maximize Lamar Jackson, not feed belly-aching wide receivers

Marquise Brown and Willie Snead have both publicly complained about Greg Roman's offense in Baltimore. Do these former Ravens receivers have a point? Jeffri Chadiha provides strong feelings on the Lamar Jackson-led attack.

news

Ten best new veteran QB-WR combos heading into the 2022 NFL season

Will Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill light up the scoreboard in South Beach? Kevin Patra ranks the 10 best new QB-wide receiver combos ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

news

State of the 2022 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Co. still title contenders without Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers is fresh off his second straight MVP season, but in the wake of Davante Adams' departure to Las Vegas, is Green Bay still a top contender? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Packers in 2022.

news

State of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kevin O'Connell get more out of Kirk Cousins?

Will first-time head coach Kevin O'Connell coax better play out of veteran QB Kirk Cousins in Minnesota? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Vikings in 2022.

news

Next Woman Up: Chanelle Smith-Walker, Team Photographer for the Carolina Panthers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Carolina Panthers' Chanelle Smith-Walker discusses her unique perspective in sports photography, creating opportunities for people of color and more.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW