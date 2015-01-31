Five takeaways from Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Funny how perception can change in a matter of hours. A class that many thought would be one of the least strong of recent vintage ended up being one of the stoutest in the museum's history, at least in terms of accomplishments. The NFL's sixth all-time leading rusher had his name called tonight (Bettis). The only player in history to win five Super Bowl rings is now in (Haley). The executive who put together the only roster to go to four straight Super Bowls was here, too (Polian). Not one, but two *players with 12 -- *12! -- Pro Bowls each are also a part of this group (Seau and Shields). One of the architects of the Raiders' Super Bowl teams of 1976, 1980 and 1983, and the GM personally responsible for bringing Brett Favre to Green Bay? Yeah, he's in (Wolf). The player who lined up at center for the most consecutive games in history will receive his gold jacket with this class in August as well (Tingelhoff).