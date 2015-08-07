Five takeaways from New York Giants training camp

» Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo could very well be a head coach in the NFL next year, especially if he handles the potentially dynamic combination of Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham, Rueben Randle, Dwayne Harris and James Jones the right way. Thursday's practice yielded plenty of concepts that seem to focus on the same goal: Get Beckham in space. The Giants were resurrecting a few classic old pick plays on top of some new wave designs that actually have a Kevin Gilbride element to them. It's going to be vertical. I can't help but think that this offense will only go as far as Rueben Randle can take them, though. In the formations I saw Thursday he was out wide with Cruz and Beckham bunched in the slot. As a former second-round pick with tremendous size and speed, Randle should be able to dominante in single coverage. He took a major step forward last year, posting career totals of 127 targets,71 catches and 938 yards. Might he crack the 1,000-yard mark this year?