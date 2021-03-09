Five takeaways from Dak Prescott's huge deal with Cowboys

Here was the biggest mistake the Dallas Cowboys made in how they handled ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s contract negotiations: They let everyone get a look at the Cowboys without Prescott under center and the view was ugly.

As a result, Prescott's gruesome leg injury -- suffered in the Cowboys' fifth game of the 2020 season, sending the team into a frequently unsightly carousel of ﻿Andy Dalton﻿, ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿ -- accomplished the remarkable, increasing Prescott's leverage and assuring that the Cowboys' slow-playing of their embrace of their franchise quarterback would cost them dearly.

On Monday night, we found out just how dearly.

The four-year deal is worth $160 million, including a staggering $126 million guaranteed. The $40 million annual average salary makes Prescott the second highest paid player in the league, behind only ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, and slightly ahead of ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.