Five takeaways from Cowboys-Broncos preseason game

2. Looking at the Broncos, you can see the fingerprints of what John Fox's Panthers were in their heyday. First drive, Denver churned out runs of 4, 6, 5, 12, 7 and 6 yards. The last five of those runs were consecutive, the first four between the tackles. For one reason or another, the Broncos got pass-happy on first-and-goal, and the drive stalled. But you can see the emphasis. Also, it was pointed out to me that Knowshon Moreno sprinted onto the field prior to the game, something he used to do at Georgia, but hasn't done as much as a pro. The point was made in explaining how the third-year back seemed to have a "spark" last night.