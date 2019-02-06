Five scouting finds that illustrate Gil Brandt's Hall-worthy savvy

Green is one of the top basketball players in Utah State history. The supremely athletic small forward helped the Aggies make it to the N.I.T. (which was a much more prestigious tournament then than it is now) in 1960 and to the NCAA tournament in '62. Later that year, Brandt signed Green (on a $1,000 bonus) with the idea of playing him at corner. Green -- who originally had no intention of sticking in professional football -- not only started a handful of games as a rookie, but he also made the All-Rookie team. In 1966, he was named first-team All-Pro. In 1970, Landry moved Green over to safety to strengthen an injury-depleted secondary. He made the Pro Bowl there in 1971 and '72, while helping the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl. In other words, Brandt morphed an out-of-the-box personnel move into a slam dunk.