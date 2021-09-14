Five Saints assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with five positive COVID-19 cases among assistant coaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

All the assistant coaches who tested positive are vaccinated, Pelissero added. Coach Sean Payton noted during training camp that the entire staff was vaccinated.

Following the positive tests, the Saints will be in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocol, per league policy, which includes a mask mandate and daily testing for all players and staff regardless of vaccination status.