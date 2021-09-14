Around the NFL

Five Saints assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19

Published: Sep 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with five positive COVID-19 cases among assistant coaches, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

All the assistant coaches who tested positive are vaccinated, Pelissero added. Coach Sean Payton noted during training camp that the entire staff was vaccinated. 

Following the positive tests, the Saints will be in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocol, per league policy, which includes a mask mandate and daily testing for all players and staff regardless of vaccination status.

New Orleans, still displaced due to Hurricane Ida, is set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte this Sunday. The Week 2 bout is on as scheduled, Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady struck by number of young QBs around the NFL: 'I don't remember this many rookies playing'

At times, Tom Brady looks like a player much younger than his age. But, as the 22-year vet's career winds down, Brady is taking note of the wealth of young QB talent around the NFL.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 14

Saints C Erik McCoy could be out for an extended time due to a calf injury while CB Marshon Lattimore is having thumb surgery. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Week 2.
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III plans to play 'a little pissed off' after not getting contract extension

With a potential long-term deal hanging in the balance, Bengals safety Jessie Bates plans to play with an added edge that should give opponents fits as the season continues.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley won't use knee injury as 'crutch' for performance

Giants running back Saquon Barkley struggled to make an impact Week 1, rushing just 10 times for 26 yards Sunday. Barkley said he does not plan to use his 2020 knee injury as an excuse for his performance.
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden on Darren Waller: 'He's the best player I've ever coached'

Jon Gruden is not one to shy away from grandiose statements, but even his latest comments regarding Raiders TE Darren Waller raise an eyebrow.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on fumbles in loss to Raiders: 'That ticked me off'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson laments his crucial fumbles in the team's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW