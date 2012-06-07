Five running backs who could lead a playoff push in 2012

Mathews had an arthroscopic procedure after the season that Turner declined to specify, but having him in the facility to rehab has resulted in Mathews being in the best shape he's been in since being drafted in the first round in 2010. Yes, this team has a highly capable quarterback in Philip Rivers. But this is a make-or-break year for Turner, and with a roster that lost wide receiver Vincent Jackson and running back Mike Tolbert in free agency, Mathews will be asked to do more.