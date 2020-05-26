Five rookies who most need to succeed in Year 1: Heat on Chiefs LB

The Colts have been looking for a receiver to pair with T.Y. Hilton for the last five years. Finally, they found a worthy candidate in Pittman, whom Indianapolis selected with the first of its two second-round picks. It's even fair to say the Colts got a steal here, as the depth of wide receiver talent in this class prevented him from going in the first round. The two most obvious things to like about Pittman are his 6-4, 223-pound frame and his consistency. He finished his senior season at USC with 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns. You don't catch that many balls without knowing how to do the dirty work, possessing the savvy to escape coverage and being tough enough to out-fight defenders for 50-50 balls. In other words, Pittman is exactly the kind of receiver new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers made a living throwing passes to over 16 seasons with the Chargers. Rivers doesn't merely love big targets. He feeds them constantly, even when there's the potential for interceptions.