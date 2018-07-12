Five reasons why the Lions will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

He was one of the league's more frustrating signal-callers for years on end, but the Stafford we saw last season finished as the NFL's sixth-most valuable fantasy arm and looked the part in real life. He can make every throw on the field and has a better cast around him than in years past. It's understandable if fans have typecast Stafford as a somewhat blasé presence, but here's what he really is: a top-10 quarterback zooming into September. With Jim Bob still dialing up the calls, I see a passer ready to deliver his finest season yet.