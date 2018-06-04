Five reasons why the Chargers will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

Again, I hate to Rick Reilly myself for the second time in two weeks, but if the NFL ran the way the NCAA does, the Chargers would have been voted in over the Bills last year. Can we be honest about that? This team had four brutal losses to start the season (losing three of the four by a total of seven points). They had just moved to town and were getting acquainted with their new surroundings. I don't want to put the blame entirely on the move (we can save that for the kicker), but it hurt. I mean, you know how it is: Your first night in a new spot is tough. Shoot, I had to crash on a friend's couch in Chicago a few weeks ago, and I'm still out of sorts from it.