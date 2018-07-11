Five reasons why the Bears will make the 2018 NFL playoffs

Now, all of that changes. The Bears went out and got the best offensive mind available this offseason -- former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. And some of you cynics might say, "Wasn't Marc Trestman an innovative offensive mind, too?" And I will tell you to shut your damn mouth. The Bears had some wild swings after the separation from Lovie Smith. This one feels like it connected. Nagy doesn't have to be the second coming of George S. Halas. Not being Fox is good enough. Seriously. It will be weird to see the Bears running an actual, modern NFL offense. It's like the first time you got rid of your tube TV and replaced it with an HD flat-screen. It could have been the worst flat-screen on the market, but it was still an improvement.