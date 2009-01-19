Five reasons why Steelers can win Super Bowl XLIII

It was only three seasons ago that the Steelers won their fifth Super Bowl. Twenty players from that team are on the current squad, including Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben was only in his second season then. He has since grown and matured considerably as an NFL quarterback. He has become more of a leader and understands what it takes to win big games. Granted, the Cardinals have a Super Bowl MVP and two-time Super Bowl quarterback in Warner. However, this will be the biggest game that most members of his supporting cast have played; the Cards have only five players with Super Bowl experience. And that is a factor. The Steelers are unlikely to be overwhelmed by the experience, from all of the media attention to the many demands (especially tickets) that family and friends place on them. It's a different story for the Cardinals. Also, once the game begins, the Steelers will have their experience in Super Bowl XL to draw upon.