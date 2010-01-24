Five reasons why Colts can win Super Bowl XLIV

The Colts have two of the best pass-rushing ends in the league in Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. They weren't spectacular against the Jets, but were good enough in dealing with a run-oriented team. If the Colts can play the run as well in the Super Bowl as they did in the AFC title game, that should only help enhance the effectiveness of Freeney and Mathis. And if the Super Bowl is a shootout, a likely scenario considering the opponent, they'll have their chances to make what could prove to be a decisive play.