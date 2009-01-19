Five reasons why Cardinals can win Super Bowl XLIII

Published: Jan 19, 2009 at 11:20 AM

» Five reasons why Steelers can win

Five reasons why the Cardinals can win Super Bowl XLIII:

1. Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald already has a postseason record 419 receiving yards and that's before playing in the Super Bowl. Great players are often known for great catches and in these playoffs he's already made his mark with a highlight reel of spectacular hauls. He will be facing the NFL's top-ranked pass defense and some of the league's hardest-hitting defensive backs, but his ability to gain yards after the catch despite taking big shots is what sets him apart.

2. The offensive line

That's right; this group has allowed just three postseason sacks against two of the NFL's best pass rushing defenses, Carolina and Philadelphia. By keeping QB Kurt Warner upright, Arizona has been able to execute its offense at a high level. LT Mike Gandy has kept edge pass rushers John Abraham, Julius Peppers and Trent Cole at bay. Guards Deuce Lutui and Reggie Wells have been very stout and, along with tackle Levi Brown, given the Cards a nice young nucleus. Arizona also is averaging 111 rushing yards in the playoffs. Those could be tougher to come by vs. Pittsburgh, but there is a semblance of a rushing attack to balance the offense.

3. A little inside info

Cards coach Ken Whisenhunt and assistant head coach/offensive line coach Russ Grimm came to Arizona from Pittsburgh. They know defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau's tendencies and schemes, although he knows some of theirs. Where Whisenhunt and Grimm have an edge is they know some of the personnel and those players' strengths and weaknesses. In a game like this, where every little thing matters, that inside knowledge helps.

4. A different defensive front

The Steelers have faced two aggressive defenses in the playoffs, including Baltimore, who they played three times during the season. Those teams play 3-4 fronts. The Cardinals give a 4-3 look with a lot of five-man lines depending on down and distance. Pittsburgh's 3-4 front on defense is something the Cardinals haven't seen much in the playoffs, but again, Whisenhunt's and Grimm's familiarity with Pittsburgh's style will help provide proper scout looks in practice -- although simulating James Harrison will be impossible.

5. Warner

The Pro Bowler has completed 61 of 92 passes in the playoffs for 770 yards and just two interceptions. Warner is playing efficiently, courtesy of a lot of quick, short passes that call for him to get the ball out of his hands. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley's creative screens and crossing routes designed to pick off defenders in traffic has allowed Warner to take aim at relatively wide-open receivers. Warner also is hanging on to the ball and keeping his poise when he gets hit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach

Which team boasts the most prolific pack of playmakers? Why did this year's trade deadline spur so much activity? Is there a Coach of the Year candidate hiding in plain sight? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE