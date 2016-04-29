Five questions heading into Day 3 of 2016 NFL Draft

The first three rounds of the 2016 NFL Draft saw 98 names fly off the board, addressing a bevy of needs for the league's 32 teams.
Not even half over, though, the draft still has 154 players to be selected. With that in mind, here are a handful of questions that will be answered in rounds four through seven:
1. Where will quarterback prospects Connor Cook, Dak Prescott and Cardale Jones land?
It's no surprise that Jacoby Brissett and Cody Kessler went off the board before Jones, who is considered a project. But Cook and Prescott had been touted as potential second-round picks, now awaiting their turn in the fourth round. Pre-draft reports dinged Cook for his leadership skills, while Prescott maybe suffering from the aftereffects of a March DUI arrest.
Saturday will likely be dominated by quarterbacks, as Standford's Kevin Hogan, Arkansas' Brandon Allen and Indiana's Nate Sudfeld are also expected to be drafted.
2. Which of the Cowboys, Bills, Saints and Cardinals will find their developmental quarterbacks?
The Cowboyswhiffed in their attempt to trade up for Paxton Lynch. The Bills have been unwilling to extend Tyrod Taylor's contract. The Saintshad discussions about moving up for a quarterback. Bruce Arians acknowledged at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that the Cardinalshave often discussed life after Carson Palmer.
3. Will we see a run on tailbacks in the fourth round?
Two of NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's top five running backs -- Utah's Devontae Booker and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon -- are still on the board. Another back on Mayock's Top 100 list -- Indiana's Jordan Howard -- is also available.
4. Why is Baylor defensive tackle Andrew Billings still on the board?
At No. 44 overall, Billings is Mayock's highest-rated player yet to be drafted. A knee injury has reportedly been ruled out. Has the NFL become such a pass-heavy league that pure 3-4 nose tackles are no longer valued as early-round options?
5. Will the Browns' new regime keep trading down to acquire more picks?
By the time the Browns selected Corey Coleman at No. 15 overall, they had traded the draft's No. 2 and No. 176 picks for the No. 15, No. 76, No. 77 and No. 100 selections -- in addition to a 2017 first-round pick from Philadelphia, a 2017 second-round pick from Tennessee, and a 2018 second-round pick from Philadelphia.
They weren't finished. They traded down again from the No. 77 spot, acquiring another pick in the process. Will that practice continue on Saturday, adding even more depth to Hue Jackson's first roster in Cleveland?