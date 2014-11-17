Around the NFL

Five plays that explain Week 11

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 01:58 AM

Each week, the Around The NFL crew will choose the plays that defined Sunday's action:

The Rams now boast one of the NFL's stingiest defenses, limiting Peyton Manning to his fewest points in a decade. They pressured Manning, got physical with the Broncos wide receivers and picked off a pair of passes -- like this one by linebacker Alec Ogletree-- Chris Wesseling

Mike Evans might be a rookie, but he was a grown man against an overmatched Redskins secondary on Sunday. Evans caught both of Josh McCown's touchdown passes and finished with seven receptions for 209 yards, becoming the first rookie since Randy Moss in 2008 to go over 100 yards with at least one touchdown in three straight games. Meet your new leading candidate for Offensive Rookie Of The Year. -- Dan Hanzus

Poor Vikings corner Josh Robinson got picked on incessantly by the taller Bears receivers Sunday. This 44-yard strike from Jay Cutler to Brandon Marshall was emblematic of the day. Cutler did a good job buying just enough time to get Marshall open deep, then the big receiver did the rest. --Kevin Patra

Just hand J.J. Watt the Defensive Player of the Year Award already, will you? That trophy isn't enough, though, after Watt hauled in this 2-yard, over-the-shoulder strike from Ryan Mallett to hand the Texans a lead they wouldn't lose in Sunday's 23-7 throttling of the Browns. The score marked Watt's fourth touchdown of the year, the most in a season by any D-lineman since 1948. -- Marc Sessler

When Gronk is nestled in a rocking chair in 2055, surrounded by his offspring and a horde of blond Gronk grandchildren, he can show them this footage and report with assurance: "I was an otherworldly badass from another planet during my younger days." -- Marc Sessler

