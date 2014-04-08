Five perfect team fits for top 2014 NFL Draft prospects

Why is it a perfect fit?

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Clowney would be a good fit in the Texans' 3-4 defense, but a closer look at defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel's history suggests that the South Carolina star will be an ideal "Elephant" linebacker in the scheme. This is the role that my colleague, Willie McGinest, played for the New England Patriots in the early 2000s with Crennel as the defensive coordinator; it is a position that ideally suits Clowney's skills as a freakishly athletic edge defender. As a big, fluid athlete with outstanding first-step quickness and exceptional "bend and burst" ability, Clowney should excel at crashing off the edge from a three-point stance or upright position. While skeptics worry about his ability to drop into coverage, the pass-centric nature of the NFL puts defenses in sub packages more than 70 percent of the game, allowing him to play his customary defensive end position for most of the game. With J.J. Watt commanding a majority of the attention at the line of scrimmage, the thought of adding Clowney to the lineup is a sensible one for Bill O'Brien and Co.