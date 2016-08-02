Five observations from New York Giants camp

1. McAdoo said he didn't notice anything concerning about Victor Cruz. The Giants had their first padded practice of the season and Cruz had some of his most significant on-field work of the summer on Tuesday. Cruz rotated in with first-string receivers, though it looks like he has a ways to go in this second comeback attempt. Going back to my notes from the beginning of last year's camp, there was a definite snap to his routes and that breezy quickness was still evident. We might have caught him on a bad day, but everything seems a bit more arduous for Cruz this time around -- and who can blame him? Cruz is coming off a torn patellar tendon in 2014 and calf surgery in 2015. He's relentlessly pushing to become the receiver he once was -- just ask any of his teammates, trainers or workout partners. Is it possible? Time will tell.