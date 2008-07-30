Five observations from Cowboys camp

This is how Garrett assesses the group: "Patrick is a guy who's very instinctive, has very good hands, is a good route-runner. He just has a good feel for playing the position. Sam Hurd is just a productive football player. He gets an opportunity to do something, and he comes through. Miles Austin has a lot of ability. He runs well, he's quick in and out of breaks, he has the potential to make some big plays for you. He, like a lot of young players, just needs an opportunity to do it. He needs more reps, and I think the consistency will come from that."