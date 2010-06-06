Five new coordinators could make immediate positive impacts

Mike Martz, offensive coordinator, Chicago Bears -- Not many NFL coaches are criticized more than Martz. He is outspoken, brash and has kind of a love-hate relationship with many around the league. But Martz understands offensive football and how to attack defenses. He will have a chance to get his system to work with quarterback Jay Cutler, who had his best year in 2008 when he threw for 4,526 yards and 25 touchdowns on 616 attempts for the Broncos. Under Martz in St. Louis, Kurt Warner never threw more than 546 passes in a season, so Martz might blend in more running than many believe. The influence of offensive line coach Mike Tice will bring a physical presence to the offense, and if the Bears can avoid too many sacks (they gave up 35 last year), there could be a big improvement from the league's 23rd-ranked offense. Coach Lovie Smith has a longstanding relationship with Martz and will let him get creative, but he won't let him get into 'mad scientist' territory. The defense will also be better equiped to support Martz's offense with addition of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, defensive end Julius Peppers and the return of linebacker Brian Urlacher.