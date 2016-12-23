Five must-read fantasy football stats for Week 16

If the Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner doesn't play, then you could consider 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley as a very, very deep sleeper. Kerley only averages 3.8 receptions off 7.1 targets for 38.9 yards per game. You saw my note above in regards to the ground game, and factor in that this is a potentially chaotic game (new head coach for Rams, neither team in contention, division rivals). This is way more of a this-week-only suggestion and not really one to target for the future.