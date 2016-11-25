Five must-read fantasy football stats for Week 12

Fantasy Impact: I know you see Gordon in the listings above, and I know I usually don't talk about the listed players (on purpose), but I wanted to make sure to alert you to something my numbers reveal that might be a little different from expectations. My model output has the Chargers edging out the Texans in Houston by two points with a final score of 24-22. I get a lot of questions about home field advantage every week, and my answer is that some stadiums or teams show trends and some do not. My model tracks factors that relate to this, for example: location, results at location, what was supposed to happen with the final score compared to what actually happened, day the away team traveled, time between games, etc. So in other words, I am very mindful of the real home versus away information. Some more projections: Philip Rivers is my QB22, Tyrell Williams WR35, Antonio Gates TE12, Lamar Miller RB16 and DeAndre Hopkins WR19.