Five must-read fantasy football stats for Week 11

Fantasy Impact:Ezekiel Elliott is already listed above. Usually, Zeke has an overall rating of RB1-3 but it is a tiny bit lower this week due to the Ravens' strength against the run. The two names to consider that aren't listed in the top seven are Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant. In fact, Dez is only slightly outside the list for this article. Last week the Dak-to-Dez connection resulted in six receptions on nine targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. One thing to note is that Dez has the second-highest ceiling for any wide receiver in my model. This reflects the potential for the Cowboys to increase the number of passing plays they call in this game. For example, the league average for passing-to-rushing plays is about a 60-to-40 split. Here's some estimating for example's sake. The Cowboys run 50.7 percent of the time which is approx. 34 rushing attempts compared to 32 passing attempts per game (this part is real). Bumping that up using the league average of 60 percent passing would be 39.6 attempts, so let's call it 40. Against a tough run defense, the game script could call for more passing attempts … and behind that awesome line, Dak has a 66.8 completion percentage. Also, Jason Witten is my TE11 for the week if you are in need and he's available.