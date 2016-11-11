Five must-read fantasy football stats for Week 10

Fantasy Impact:Emmanuel Sanders has 614 receiving yards on the year (12th-most). He's caught 49 of the 86 targets thrown his way, which averages out to 9.6 targets and 5.4 receptions per game for 76.8 yards. He also has three touchdowns. Demaryius Thomas has 591 yards off of 47 catches (74 targets). This averages out to 5.2 receptions off of 8.2 targets per game, and he has four touchdowns. If you have either Sanders or Thomas on your team they are both in play (and have very similar projections), but if I had to pick one for a format like Perfect Challenge I would give Sanders a slight edge because he has seen more red-zone targets. P.S. Trevor Siemian is a good streaming option.