Five members of Chiefs coaching staff won't return

Published: Feb 13, 2009 at 11:16 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that five members of the coaching staff will not be retained.

Those coaches include Jon Embree (tight ends), Michael Ketchum (defensive assistant/assistant linebackers), Curtis Modkins (running backs), Kevin Patullo (offensive assistant/quality control) and Eric Price (wide receivers).

It's been an offseason of change in Kansas City. The Chiefs hired Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Feb. 6 to be their new head coach, and they also hired Scott Pioli as their new general manager.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17 underdogs: Bengals end Chiefs' streak; Cardinals get right vs. Cowboys

Will the Cardinals end their three-game skid Sunday against the raging Cowboys? Can the Bengals knock off the AFC-leading Chiefs at home? Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who could surprise in Week 17.
news

Eight finalists announced for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced on Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW