Five members of Chiefs coaching staff won't return

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that five members of the coaching staff will not be retained.
Those coaches include Jon Embree (tight ends), Michael Ketchum (defensive assistant/assistant linebackers), Curtis Modkins (running backs), Kevin Patullo (offensive assistant/quality control) and Eric Price (wide receivers).
It's been an offseason of change in Kansas City. The Chiefs hired Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Feb. 6 to be their new head coach, and they also hired Scott Pioli as their new general manager.