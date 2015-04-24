Five GMs in need of a strong draft

Odell Beckham was so transcendent as a rookie that he ended up saving the jobs of coach Tom Coughlin and general manager Jerry Reese while reversing the perception of Eli Manning as a player on the decline.
Beckham wasn't alone. The first-round tandem of Teddy Bridgewater and Anthony Barr also provided job security for Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
Those impressive rookie performances got us thinking. Which general managers need a strong draft to stave off the front office version of "The Turk" in 2015?
1. Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Raiders: McKenzie has a reasonable claim to the NFL's strongest 2014 draft haul. Thanks to a disastrous record in trades and free agency, he desperately needs another stout draft class.
The Raiders believe they finally have a foundation in place, but they still have one of the NFL's most talent-starved rosters. McKenzie can't keep generating hopeless three-and four-win seasons in Oakland.
2. Ruston Webster, Tennessee Titans: Under Webster's watch, the Titans have devolved into the league's most anonymous team. They have no identity, which makes a 2-14 season even more insufferable.
Much like McKenzie, Webster has shown a peculiar penchant for check-cashing, past-prime veterans such as Kamerion Wimbley, Shonn Greene, Anthony Fasano, Harry Douglas and now Hakeem Nicks. Whether he swings a trade for Philip Rivers or drafts Marcus Mariota at No. 2 overall, Webster must unearth a franchise quarterback in Nashville.
3. Ray Farmer, Cleveland Browns: There hasn't been stability in Cleveland's front office for years. As if Farmer's four-game suspension for in-game texting wasn't dubious enough, Farmer's first draft was a debacle.
Between a stint in rehab and appearing overmatched in three late-season games, Johnny Manziel's value quickly plummeted from first-round draft pick to afterthought. Farmer's other first-round pick, cornerback Justin Gilbert, didn't fare much better, facing a steady stream of criticism from coaches and teammates as an immature rookie.
Thanks to the Sammy Watkins trade, Farmer has a pair of first-round picks for the second consecutive year. He can't afford to blow them this time around.
4. Thomas Dimitroff, Atlanta Falcons: The two-time executive of the year is an outside-the-box thinker well respected in league circles. Ever since the Julio Jonesblockbuster, though, Dimitroff has swung and missed on draft picks and free-agent signings.
For the past two years, his offensive line and defensive personnel have been competitive disadvantages. Dimitroff was already forced to cede some responsibilities to close friend Scott Pioli in January. If he doesn't right the ship, he could lose his job altogether.
5. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints: Last season was a colossal disappointment, as preseason Super Bowl hopes were dashed on the rocks.
Loomis gambled big last month, trading All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham, Pro Bowl guard Ben Grubbs and deep threat Kenny Stills in an effort to change the team's identity. Now he has five of the top 80 draft picks -- and an owner who still harbors Super Bowl aspirations.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.