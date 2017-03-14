Five early moves that will significantly impact 2017 NFL season

However, the Texans aren't high on this list because they sent Osweiler and a second-round pick to Cleveland in an obvious salary dump. It's because of what that move could mean for their quarterback situation going forward. It's no secret that the Texans are interested in acquiring Dallas quarterback Tony Romo. It's just a matter of how they hope to make that happen. There have been reports that Romo was on the verge of being released last week, but he's still on the Dallas roster right now. That means Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is clearly willing to wait to see how badly some team wants a quarterback who already said goodbye to Dallas.