Five draft trades we'd love to see

Adrian Peterson doesn't want to play for the Vikings anymore. Instead of engaging in a depressing, protracted standoff, the Vikings should grant Peterson his wish and deal the star to the Cardinals post-haste. Timing is key here as the former MVP enters his age-30 season. Even if he delivers another monster campaign, the combination of age and the position he plays will inevitably depress his value. The Vikings should accept that too much has happened to move forward together and make the most of a bad situation. The Cardinals are an ideal fit -- a possible Super Bowl contender with an extreme need in the backfield and a first-round pick to give up. As for the cost: A first-round pick in 2015 (24th overall) and a conditional third-rounder in 2016 makes sense to me. DO IT. -- Dan Hanzus