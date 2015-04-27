Around the NFL

Five draft trades we'd love to see

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 05:26 AM

Big-time trades in the NFL used to come along once every few years. Now we sometimes get three whoppers in five minutes. The extra salary cap room throughout the league has allowed more teams the flexibility to use their players like "assets," ala the NBA.

That's why we expect this week's draft to be active on the trade front. The five deals below are not necessarily likely to happen, but they are moves that we would love to see. Consider this our wishlist for a fun week.

Philip Rivers to the Titans in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick

Rivers refuses to sign a contract extension with the Chargers. To hear former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson tell it, Rivers has lost confidence in the organization. To hear U-T San Diego's Kevin Acee tell it, Rivers might be willing to walk away from the NFL if the Bolts move to Los Angeles.

So what's the attraction of finishing his career with a rebuilding team like the Titans? For one, Rivers reportedly wants to move closer to home in Alabama. It's no coincidence that Rivers' former offensive coordinator, Ken Whisenhunt, is now coaching the Titans.

If Rivers and Whisenhunt are in cahoots on this plan, why should the Chargers fork over draft-pick compensation in addition to trading their franchise quarterback? Their preference is to keep Rivers. It's the Titans who benefit most from this trade, finally giving the organization an identity.

Call it a straight-up Rivers-for-Marcus Mariota swap. All parties get what they want. * -- Chris Wesseling*

Cowboys trade up to draft Todd Gurley

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said Dallas doesn't plan to trade draft picks for a veteran player (i.e. Adrian Peterson). How about trading for a rookie running back being called the runner since Peterson entered the NFL? Zoning in on Todd Gurley, the Cowboys trade their No. 27 pick, No. 60 overall and a 2016 third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 15 overall pick.

We know Trent Baalke loves to trade back to bank picks and will get value in this scenario. The Cowboys jump ahead of the likes of the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens to grab Gurley -- if he lasts till No. 15. Behind Dallas' offensive line Gurley would provide the power back they lost when DeMarco Murray left for Philly. The rookie is a player the Cowboys can rebuild a stout running game around for years to come. * -- Kevin Patra*

Bears swing megadeal for Tampa's No. 1

"This trade allows the Bucs to build deep into the future while giving us a veteran quarterback we believe in. Jay Cutler can take us where we need to go." - Lovie Smith, Thursday night

Chicago wants to start over at quarterback. So do the Bucs. That leads Bears general manager Ryan Pace to pick up the phone and offer Tampa a slew of picks -- this year's seventh overall selection and next year's first and second -- to move up six spots into No. 1. Chicago also throws in Matt Forte (with one year left on his deal) and Jay Cutler.

The upshot: John Fox and Adam Gase land their young quarterback of the future in Jameis Winston while Lovie strolls down a familiar path: fawning over veterans from his time with the Bears. For a team with so many needs, though, the trade gives Tampa plenty of ammunition to build with. * -- Marc Sessler*

Vikes deal A.P. to Arizona

Adrian Peterson doesn't want to play for the Vikings anymore. Instead of engaging in a depressing, protracted standoff, the Vikings should grant Peterson his wish and deal the star to the Cardinals post-haste. Timing is key here as the former MVP enters his age-30 season. Even if he delivers another monster campaign, the combination of age and the position he plays will inevitably depress his value. The Vikings should accept that too much has happened to move forward together and make the most of a bad situation. The Cardinals are an ideal fit -- a possible Super Bowl contender with an extreme need in the backfield and a first-round pick to give up. As for the cost: A first-round pick in 2015 (24th overall) and a conditional third-rounder in 2016 makes sense to me. DO IT. -- Dan Hanzus

Robert Griffin III to the Bills for EJ Manuel and change

To repeat: This column is about what we'd love to see, and we readily admit this isn't going to happen. But wouldn't it be great? Robert Griffin's latest comments are a reminder of how poisoned the atmosphere in Washington has become. The coaching staff and management may not be on the same page with RGIII, which is not a healthy situation for anyone. Anyone that loved watching Griffin play as a rookie wants to see him get a true second chance. It's hard to imagine that happening in Washington.

While we acknowledge this trade is more than unlikely, it makes plenty of sense. The Bills have a creative offensive coordinator in Greg Roman that has a history with Colin Kaepernick, a similar quarterback, in San Francisco. Griffin could compete to start with Matt Cassel and try to prove he's a long-term option. The Redskins would be better off just starting fresh with a quarterback that coach Jay Gruden actually wants like Kirk Cousins. Manuel would give Gruden another option to compete. If we've learned anything about the Grudens at the NFL level, they usually don't stick with one starting quarterback for long. -- Gregg Rosenthal

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback

Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW