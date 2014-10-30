Five coordinators next up to get head coaching jobs

Why now?: There are people in the NFL smart enough to realize that Ryan would be absolutely brilliant for a fan base without an identity. Just look at what he's been able to do for New Orleans in a short time. People only think of the final years of the Rex Ryan era in New York but neglect to remember what a star he was between 2009 and early 2011. There was a five-stop book tour with lines out the door at every location. There were free agents from every corner of the NFL -- Plaxico Burress, Bart Scott, LaDainian Tomlinson -- who wanted to play only for him, and there were numerous star players who voluntarily took pay cuts to build his roster. Rob is the same kind of coach and motivator.